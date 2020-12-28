Michigan State Police Investigate Gas Station Armed Robbery

A Reynolds Township gas station was robbed Thursday.

Police say the suspect went into the gas station, showed a gun, and took cash, coins, and cigarettes.

It is still unknown how much money the suspect was able to get away with.

But what we do know is, the suspect left the scene in a silver 2000’s Chevy Tahoe.

Police tell us the suspect is a black man about 5”10 and was last seen dressed in all black.

The suspect was last seen driving west on M-46 towards US-131.

Police say if you have any information to contact them at (989) 352-8444.