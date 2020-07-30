Michigan State Police Increasing Patrols on Northern Michigan Roads

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post will be increasing their presence on M65 and M33 as part of their 2020 summer traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists.

The increase police presence will start Friday, July 31 through Labor Day weekend, just on Fridays Saturdays and Sundays.

This area has an increase in traffic during the summer months and troopers want everyone to arrive at their destination safely.

Troopers also want to remind everyone when you see a first responder with their emergency lights activated Michigan’s Move Over Law, requires motorists to slow down and move over.

While they are making the roadway safer for you, please help make it safer for them.