Michigan State Police and WATZ Trunk or Treat Event Canceled in Alpena

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 7, 2020
Halloween will be different for many this fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right here in Northern Michigan some events are being canceled in order to keep the public safe.

Officers at the MSP Alpena Post say due to the unforeseen requirements of the COVID pandemic, it has been decided to cancel the annual Michigan State Police and WATZ sponsored Trunk-or-Treat event.

The event is usually held at the pavilion behind Alpena City Hall the Friday before Halloween.

Officials say “Hosting the event would exceed the number of people currently allowed at outdoor gatherings.Consequently, we are supporting the health and safety of the community. We hope to see everyone next
year for this event.”

Police say if you have any questions to contact Ashley Simpson, a trooper at the MSP Alpena Post, by phone at 989-354-4101.

