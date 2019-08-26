Michigan Senators Push for Expanded Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

There’s a new push to clean up the Great Lakes and ensure they stay protected.

A new bill introduced by U.S. senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow is now making its way through Washington.

The bi-partisan legislation would not only renew, but expand the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Under the bill, the program and its safeguards would be extended into 2026.

It would also ramp-up funding over that time period, from the current $300 million to $475 million.

TheGreat Lakes Restoration Initiative addresses toxic pollution from industry and runoff, as well as algae blooms and invasive species.