Michigan Senate Votes to Extend Coronavirus Declaration by 23 Days

The Michigan Senate has voted to expand the state’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic by 23 days.

Last week Gov. Whitmer said she wanted the Legislature to extend the Emergency Declaration and Disaster order for 70 more days, bringing us to June 9.

But today senators decided to extend the declaration by just 23 days for now, bringing us to April 30.

The Michigan House is said to take a similar vote later today, Tuesday April 7.

The governor is also asking the Legislature to approve an extension of her emergency powers, this extension would not mean the stay home order would last that long.

It would only extend Whitmer’s capacity to make emergency orders if she saw it necessary.

As of now, Michigan’s stay-at-home order is set to end April 14.