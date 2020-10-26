Michigan Sees Highest Day Increase of COVID-19 Cases

Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported more than 3,300 positive test results.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

“It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously. Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household. Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

While the data represents the date that the information was delivered to MDHHS from reporting labs, it does represent more current trends in disease occurrence.

More than 96% of the test results reported Saturday originated from specimens that were collected from individuals in the past five days.

The health department says, as information is collected by Michigan’s public health community that better describes cases, they are continuing to see clusters of illness associated with facilities, programs and schools.

These cases, along with a large number of community-acquired cases, have been contributing to the elevation in reports of confirmed COVID-19 infection.