Michigan Rolling Out Online Rape Kit Tracker for Victims

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 5, 2018
Survivors of sexual assault can now follow their rape kit through each step of the investigative process.

The new tracking system, called Track-Kit, was piloted earlier this year in Southwest Michigan.

And now, according to the MDHHS, there are plans for a statewide implementation to be complete by next summer.

The system was created in response to the discovery of more than 11,000 untested rape kits in an abandoned Detroit police facility.

Similar situations have been discovered across the country.

Officials say the system has been a success and that Michigan is a leader in helping victims follow their investigations.

The rollout will work its way up the west side of the Lower Peninsula, through the Upper Peninsula, and then down the east side of the Lower Peninsula.

And once implemented, survivors across the state will be able to monitor submitted kits.

