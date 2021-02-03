Michigan Residents 25 and Older Without Degrees Can Apply for Tuition Free Community College

Michiganders 25 and older without a college degree can now apply for funding for community college and skilled trades training.

The program, The Michigan Reconnect, is being funded by a $30 million state budget passed by Governor Whitmer and the State Legislature.

To be eligible applicants have to be at least 25-years-old, a Michigan resident for a year, and have a high school diploma.

The scholarship is accepted by all Michigan community colleges.

Michigan Reconnect covers all tuition and mandatory fees.

The program also covers private training for certificates in careers such as manufacturing, information and technology, healthcare, business management, and construction.

Whitmer originally proposed the program shortly after taking office and had support from state lawmakers.