Michigan Republican Congressman Asks President Trump to Drop Claims of Election Fraud

United States Representative Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, recently tweeted President Trump to stop alleging fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election.

Mitchell is a retiring congressman who has made statements such as these since Trump began claiming fraud after election results were called.

In a tweet, Mitchell said, “ Oh my God. .@realDonaldTrump Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid”.

This tweet came after the President said that the election was a hoax and that everybody knows it was rigged.

“ We have some big things happening in our various litigations on the Election Hoax. Everybody knows it was Rigged. They know Biden didn’t get more votes from the Black community than Obama, & certainly didn’t get 80,000,000 votes. Look what happened in Detroit, Philadelphia, plus!” tweeted Trump.

Michigan and the city of Detroit in particular play a major role in the conspiracy theories of election fraud asserted by the President.

Since the election, there has been a slew of lawsuits and a campaign to delay the Board of State Canvassers from certifying Joe Biden as the President-Elect.

Biden won Michigan by 154,188 votes according to the votes certified by the Board of Canvassers last week.

Trump alleged voter fraud in Detroit, a predominantly back and Democrat city that played a major role in Biden’s victory.

The Trump campaign filed two lawsuits in Michigan in an attempt to block the counting of votes and delay the certification of election results.

Both of the lawsuits were unsuccessful.

Trump allies have filed multiple lawsuits alleging a wide range of irregularities and illegal behaviors as it pertains to the election.