Michigan Receiving Over $2.6 Million For State and Local Parks

Michigan is receiving just over $2.6 million to be distributed to state and local parks.

It’s all part of a program from the U.S. Department of Interior.

The agency will give all 50 states and territories a share of $100 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The fund was established by congress in 1965 and receives money from the earnings of offshore oil and gas drilling.

According to officials, the funds will go to improve and expand outdoor recreation and access.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says this will bolster state and local community tourism and economic goals.