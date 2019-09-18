Michigan Receives Millions in Equifax Settlement

Michigan got a cool $4.5-million from Equifax in connection to that 2017 data breach.

According to A.G. Dana Nessel’s office — the Department of the Treasury received that settlement Tuesday in what’s now the largest data breach enforcement action in history.

The money, deposited into Michigan’s general fund.

Equifax, two years ago, reported the personal information of roughly 150 million Americans had been compromised in the now infamous hack.