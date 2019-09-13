Michigan Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug Event Expected to be Largest in Country

The governor and Michigan health officials, taking another step toward curbing the state’s opioid epidemicl.

Saturday, MDHHS will hand out 50-thousand overdose reversal kits to anyone who needs the life-saving drug.

Naloxone can be used to revive the victims of an opioid overdose.

As part of a partnership with the Michigan Celebrate Recovery Walk and Rally, more than a thousand pharmacies will now carry it.

The Naloxone kits — free to anyone dealing with addiction or close to someone who is.

Saturday’s event is expected to be the largest distribution of overdose reversal drugs in the country.