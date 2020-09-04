Michigan Officials Urge Voters Not to Commit Felony by Casting Multiple Ballots in Elections

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are reminding voters to be smart in the November general election and to avoid committing a felony by casting two ballots.

Voter fraud is typically prosecuted as a felony in the state of Michigan, and bipartisan legislation was introduced in the state Legislature this summer that would codify it as a felony offense.

Attorney General Nessel and Secretary Benson recorded a video to remind voters that casting two ballots is illegal, it can be watched here.

On Wednesday, President Trump suggested if you vote by mail, to go to your polling place on election day to make sure your ballot was received, and if it wasn’t, then to vote in person.

“There’s also no reason at all for voters to test Michigan’s election system, because it has been tested by three successful elections already this year, and in every single one of them it has proven that it is absolutely safe and secure,” Benson said in the video. “We have protections in place to ensure election officials track and verify every ballot they send and receive and in every instance we ensure that each person gets only one vote.”

Those who vote twice can be found in violation of both state and federal law.

At the state level, someone who intentionally votes twice can face penalties of four years in prison and a $2,000 fine, while penalties at the federal level include five years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.