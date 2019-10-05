- Advertisement -
Michigan Native Slated to Have Longest Single Spaceflight By A Woman

Remington Hernandez Posted On October 5, 2019
The International Space Station is gearing up for a record number of spacewalks this year.

Among the astronauts slated to take a step into the final frontier, there’s a Michigander.

The expedition 61 spacewalkers will upgrade the orbiting lab’s power systems and repair a cosmic particles detector.

The first of five spacewalks takes place Sunday with NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan.

Koch, who is from Grand Rapids, reached the 200-day milestone Friday in her extended mission aboard the space station.

She will stay in space for more than 300 days, setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

The longest single spaceflight ever was undertaken by a Russian cosmonaut, who stayed over 437 days.

