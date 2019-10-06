Michigan Native Among Team On ISS Spacewalk

A Michigan native was among the astronauts that kicked off the first of five spacewalks to replace old batteries at the International Space Station Sunday.

Grand Rapids native Christina Koch and fellow astronaut Andrew morgan had to remove a pair of old batteries and install a new one.

Astronauts have been upgrading these batteries since 2017 and they’re halfway done.

The old batteries are 10 years old and the new ones are expected to last until the end of the space station’s life.

But these latest battery swaps are especially difficult given the remote location on the station’s sprawling frame.

Nasa expects to have a record number of spacewalks in a short period of time.

And that’s not the only record, Koch is gearing up to have the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

She will also be part of the first all-woman spacewalk with her colleague Anne McClain.