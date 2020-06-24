Michigan National Guard to Assist with No-Cost COVID-19Testing in Manistee

The Michigan National Guard will partner with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this Thursday and Friday at Manistee High School in Manistee.

Located at 525 12th Street, Manistee, Michigan, this drive-through site will be offering tests at no cost to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 26.

“The important mission of making widespread COVID-19 testing safe, easy, and accessible is something the men and women of the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Michigan National Guard are excelling at,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This type of testing remains one of the best ways to ensure the safety of our neighbors and communities as Michigan gets back to work.”

This drive-through testing site will feature additional resources, such as information for those interested in joining the Michigan National Guard and resources for veterans.