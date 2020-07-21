Michigan National Guard To Assist With No-cost COVID-19 Testing in Six Upper Peninsula Communities

The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week in Delta, Iron, Mackinac, Luce, Menominee, and Dickinson counties between July 24-25.

Locations for each testing site include:

Escanaba

Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds

2401 12th Ave N. Escanaba, MI 49829

Friday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Ignace

St. Ignace Area School parking lot

West 429 Portage St. Ignace MI, 49781

Friday, July 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingsford

Kingsford Middle/High School parking lot

431 Hamilton Ave, Kingsford, MI 49802

Friday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crystal Falls

Forest Park School parking lot

801 Forest Pkwy Crystal Falls, MI 49920

Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newberry

Luce County Road Commission garage

12920 County Road 457 Newberry, MI 49868

Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menominee

Menominee High School parking lot

2101 18th St. Menominee, MI 49858

Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 25 trained testing teams ready to assist the State of Michigan with testing initiatives.

These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks.

All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“Through our partnership with Michigan’s public health professionals, the Michigan National Guard has conducted over 75,000 tests,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Testing is an important measure to safeguard communities, and we are proud to expand this service across the Upper Peninsula.”

The Michigan National Guard has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state since March 18. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in over 30 other communities over the past two months.