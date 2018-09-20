Michigan National Guard Deploys Personnel to Hurricane Florence

The Michigan Army National Guard has mobilized six personnel to support relief efforts following the devastation and flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

According to the guard, it’s critical that lessons from Katrina are leveraged, particularly the importance of interagency coordination.

That say that once in place, their wide range of disaster response skill, experience, and training will make a difference.

The unique helicopter and advanced-skills crew departed from Grand Ledge Monday.

They are now expected to provide aerial support as well as hoist rescue capabilities.

You can follow along their journey right here or on the Michigan National Guard Facebook page.