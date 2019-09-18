Michigan Named to Purdue Pharma Settlement Committee

An update on that Purdue Pharma settlement offer…

Michigan has been named to the committee tasked with representing the various governments involved in the suit against the pharmaceutical giant.

That’s over its role in the national opioid epidemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to Tuesday’s announcement and recent news of Purdue’s bankruptcy filing…

“By entering into this structured bankruptcy, not only do we ensure an infusion of billions of dollars for our states to address this… Its owners can no longer flood our communities with harmful products that take lives and devastate our cities.”

A.G. Nessel went on to say she was “proud” to hold Purdue and the Sackler Family accountable.