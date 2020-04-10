Michigan May Election Will Be Mail in Ballots Only

The state of Michigan is pushing voters to cast an absentee ballot for the May 5th election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that absentee voter ballot applications will be mailed to all voters in the May 5 election in order to help ensure both public health and democratic rights are protected.

Voters can also go to their local clerks office to vote absentee right there.

Benson said she is working with clerks in communities where elections are expected to be held in May but is encouraging any ballot issues be delayed to the August election, if possible.