Michigan Man Has Been Added to FBI’s 10 Most Wanted

A Michigan man has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Antwan Tamon Mims is wanted for the murders of Cortez Miller and Michael Johnson at a house party in Benton Harbor.

A warrant for Mims arrest was obtained in March, charging him with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of weapons felony firearms.

Mims is described as an African American male with with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is between 5’8″ and 5’11” weighing anywhere between 210 and 265 pounds. Mims has tattoos on both hands and forearms and upper arms.

Authorities spoke about Mims at a press conference Wednesday.

According to FBI, Mims should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous”

He has family in several states, including Michigan.

If you have any information as to Mims whereabouts, contact 1-800-225-5324.