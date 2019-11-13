Michigan Man Dies Trying to Plow Snow

A Michigan man died when he was crushed underneath the Bobcat he was using to clear snow.

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was attempting to clean snow from his marijuana grow business.

They say he was crushed by the bucket of the Bobcat.

It happened around 10: a.m. Tuesday in Arlington Township.

Other workers found him.

They tried to save his life with CPR but it didn’t work.

The Van Buren County sheriff, Daniel Abbott said it is “an unfortunate incident dealing with a farm implement. We get those once in a while and unfortunately this is another one. ”

The man’s identity has not been released.