Michigan Man Arrested in U.P. in Connection to Capitol Riot

The FBI arrested a man in the Upper Peninsula for his connection in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The man now identified as Karl Dresch was arrested Tuesday in Houghton County.

The suspect’s car was seized and a search warrant has been requested.

The request included details about the suspect’s social media postings, specifically selfies related to the assault at the Capitol.

In one post he allegedly joked about the use of tear gas by police.

The FBI says Dresch posted a photo of himself holding a Trump flag while standing next to a statue of a former Vice President who defended slavery.

He’s due to appear in court by video Wednesday.