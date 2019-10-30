Michigan Makes Gains in Nat’l Testing

Michigan — making its way up the national rankings in the latest round of grade-school testing.

According to the governor’s office, the Great Lakes State now ranks 32nd in the nation when it comes to fourth grade reading scores…

Up from 41st in 2015.

That number comes from the National Assessment of Educational Progress Reading Test, released today by its national administrators.

In eighth grade reading, Michigan also made gains…

Now ranking 28th in the country.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called it great news and used it as a call to further prioritize early literacy, teacher pay and equality in school funding.