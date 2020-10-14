Michigan Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 Response Plan, Awaits Gov. Whitmer Approval

Michigan Lawmakers rolled out a COVID-19 response plan.

Early Wednesday morning lawmakers released a package of both Senate and House bills.

There are 6 house bills in total:

Bill 886

Bill 911

Bill 1108

Bill 1094

Bill 6159

Bill 6192

Senate bills 886 and 911 allow unemployment benefits to continue for up to 26 weeks for eligible Michiganders out of work due to COVID-19.

Senate bill 1108 allows local government, school boards and other public bodies to meet electronically if need be.

Senate bill 1094, works to slow the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes by implementing recommendations from the Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force.

House bill 6159 provides liability protections for healthcare providers for services related to COVID-19.

House bill 6192 extends expiration deadlines for Michigan driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations until December 31,2020.

The bills will now head to Governor Grecthen Whitmer’s desk for final approval.