Michigan Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 Response Plan, Awaits Gov. Whitmer Approval

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 14, 2020
0

Michigan Lawmakers rolled out a COVID-19 response plan.

Early Wednesday morning lawmakers released a package of both Senate and House bills. 

There are 6 house bills in total: 

  • Bill 886
  • Bill 911
  • Bill 1108
  • Bill 1094
  • Bill 6159
  • Bill 6192

Senate bills 886 and 911 allow unemployment benefits to continue for up to 26 weeks for eligible Michiganders out of work due to COVID-19. 

Senate bill 1108 allows local government, school boards and other public bodies to meet electronically if need be. 

Senate bill 1094, works to slow the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes by implementing recommendations from the Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force. 

House bill 6159 provides liability protections for healthcare providers for services related to COVID-19. 

House bill 6192 extends expiration deadlines for Michigan driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations until December 31,2020.

The bills will now head to Governor Grecthen Whitmer’s desk for final approval.

