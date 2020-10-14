Michigan Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 Response Plan, Awaits Gov. Whitmer Approval
Michigan Lawmakers rolled out a COVID-19 response plan.
Early Wednesday morning lawmakers released a package of both Senate and House bills.
There are 6 house bills in total:
- Bill 886
- Bill 911
- Bill 1108
- Bill 1094
- Bill 6159
- Bill 6192
Senate bills 886 and 911 allow unemployment benefits to continue for up to 26 weeks for eligible Michiganders out of work due to COVID-19.
Senate bill 1108 allows local government, school boards and other public bodies to meet electronically if need be.
Senate bill 1094, works to slow the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes by implementing recommendations from the Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force.
House bill 6159 provides liability protections for healthcare providers for services related to COVID-19.
House bill 6192 extends expiration deadlines for Michigan driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations until December 31,2020.
The bills will now head to Governor Grecthen Whitmer’s desk for final approval.