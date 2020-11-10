Michigan Launches New COVID-19 Exposure Alert App

As part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) announced the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 exposure notification app MI COVID Alert.

The anonymous, no cost and voluntary app, lets users know whether they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

Users can confidentially submit a positive test result into the app and alert others in recent proximity that they may have also been exposed to the virus.

“COVID cases and deaths are now rising fast,” said Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS. “Using MI COVID Alert on your cell phone is a simple, safe step that everyone can take to protect themselves and their loved ones. It’s free, it’s easy, and it protects your privacy.”

Here is how the app works, when a person tests positive for COVID-19, they receive a randomly generated PIN from the local health department or State of Michigan case investigators that allows them to share their test results anonymously on the app.

MI COVID Alert uses randomly generated phone codes and low energy Bluetooth technology instead of GPS location to protect privacy while looking back in time to determine close contact with other phones that have the app.

If someone was in close contact with another person who submitted a positive COVID-19 test result, the close contact will receive a push notification once the positive test result is entered into the system.

A notification means the app user was possibly within six feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who tested positive.

The app is available in the Apple and Google app stores.

Other states, including Virginia, Arizona, New York, Alabama and New Jersey, recently launched similar exposure notifications apps statewide.