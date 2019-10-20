Michigan Inmates Now Eligible For State Tuition Aid

Michigan prison inmates will now be allowed to apply for college financial aid.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the 2020 state budget removed language that excluded inmates from Michigan’s Tuition Incentive Program.

The program encourages Medicaid-eligible residents to get educated by providing tuition assistance.

TIP’s phase one covers an associate’s degree and phase two gives up to $2,000 for a bachelor’s degree.

For those wondering if an inmate is eligible here are the requirements:

They must complete an application no later than August 31st of the school year in which they graduated from high school or got their GED.

And they must have received a GED or diploma before age 20