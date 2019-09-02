Michigan Humane Society Takes In 73 Dogs and Cats From Florida

The Michigan Humane Society has taken in dozens of dogs and cats from Florida.

A total of 73 furry friends are now safe and sound after being moved out of the state ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The society says they were removed from possible harm and will be able to find forever homes here in Michigan.

Having them come north gives animals displaced due to the storm a safe space in their local shelter to wait for their owners to come find them.

The society hopes to share an adoption update on the animals soon.