Michigan House Passes Bill That Would Make Cyberbullying A Crime

The Michigan House has approved a bill that would make cyberbullying a crime.

Representatives voted 91-17 in favor of House Bill 5017.

The bill defines cyberbullying as a “pattern of harassing or intimidating behavior,” and outlines the appropriate penalties.

Currently, the only laws addressing bullying or hazing apply to students.

Proponents of the bill say those existing laws are often too vague or too outdated to hold trolls accountable for the consequences of their bad actions.

The measure now heads to the senate.