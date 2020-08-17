Michigan House Approves Return-to-School Deal
Posted On August 17, 2020
The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal.
Hour Bill 5913 was approved 73-33 in Monday’s house meeting.
All of the education bills will now head to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for signing.
Here are some highlights of the newly approved return-to -school deal:
- $583 in federal coronavirus relief funds dedicated to schools
- $350 per pupil
- More than $50 million in hazard pay for educators
- $18 million for safety measures and local benchmark assessments to figure out how kids are doing.
- A 75/25 formula to determine attendance, meaning that 75% will be counted from last year’s total of students versus 25% from online attendance
Michigan schools that see it safe to provide in person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic will have to prioritize the option for k-5 students.
The bills approved 23-15 and 24-14 by the Senate in a Sunday meeting reflect a dead announced late Friday by legislative leaders and Whitmer.