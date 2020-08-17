Michigan House Approves Return-to-School Deal

The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal.

Hour Bill 5913 was approved 73-33 in Monday’s house meeting.

All of the education bills will now head to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for signing.

Here are some highlights of the newly approved return-to -school deal:

$583 in federal coronavirus relief funds dedicated to schools

$350 per pupil

More than $50 million in hazard pay for educators

$18 million for safety measures and local benchmark assessments to figure out how kids are doing.

A 75/25 formula to determine attendance, meaning that 75% will be counted from last year’s total of students versus 25% from online attendance

Michigan schools that see it safe to provide in person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic will have to prioritize the option for k-5 students.

The bills approved 23-15 and 24-14 by the Senate in a Sunday meeting reflect a dead announced late Friday by legislative leaders and Whitmer.