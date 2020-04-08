Michigan Hires More Staff and Extends Unemployment Call Center Hours to Meet Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and hours to better serve the increase in customers filing unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new hours are 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday for the call center.

For those who are self-employed, contractors or gig workers the Unemployment Agency has not opened applications yet. Gov. Whitmer is waiting for the U.S. Department of Labor to issue rules so the state can start offering benefits.

The UIA says they plan to add 500 employees who will specifically work in call centers by the end of the week, and in the coming weeks plan to add hundreds more.

According to the state the best way to file a claim is online at www.Michigan.gov/UIA, where they say the process takes on average 20-25 minutes.

“Thank you to Michigan’s working families for their patience as the UIA continues to provide emergency financial assistance during this unprecedent increase in unemployment claims,” said Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “We continue to ramp up our services to make sure every eligible Michigander receives their benefits as quickly as possible and we’re asking workers to please reserve the phone lines for those who cannot go online or are having trouble with their account.”

All Eligible Workers Will Receive Benefits

The UIA assures every eligible worker in Michigan who applies for unemployment benefits will receive them. Workers have 28 days from their last day of work to apply for benefits. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date on which the claimant was laid-off. If there are continued technical issues with a workers’ account, the UIA will allow additional time to ensure benefits are paid.

Filing Online Schedule at Michigan.gov/UIA: Customers are encouraged to use off-peak times 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Call Center Filing Schedule for 866-500-0017:

Last names beginning with letters A-L: call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fridays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. are open for anyone who could not file during their allotted days.