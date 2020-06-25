Michigan Gyms and Fitness Centers Will Not Reopen Across Entire State

Gyms will not reopen across the state today, Thursday June 25.

A last-minute appellate court decision published Wednesday, blocked the reopening of gyms and fitness centers across much of Michigan.

U.S. Court of Appeals judges Michael P. Gibbons, Deborah L. Cook and Chad A. Readler issued an emergency ruling reversing judge Paul L. Maloney’s order .

The ruling upholds Whitmer and her administration decision to keep gyms and fitness centers closed, due to the potential risk of spreading the coronavirus if they were to operate.

“Today three Republican-appointed judges got it right: in the fight against a global pandemic, courts must give governors broad latitude to make quick, difficult decisions,” Whitmer said in a statement issued following the ruling. “The governor will continue to take the actions necessary to save lives.”

Whitmer allowed gyms to reopen in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and portions of the northern Lower Peninsula on June 10.

But they remain closed throughout the rest of the state.

The lawsuit is currently pending in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.