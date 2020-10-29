Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills to Extend Drivers License, State ID Validity

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two new bills into law and vetoed one Wednesday.

House Bill 5756 and House Bill 5756 House Bill 5756 will extend the validity of enhanced drivers licenses, state ID cards and official state person ID cards that expired on or after March 1,2020.

The bills will be in place until December 11,2020.

The bill also allows the waiver of late fees or renewal fees.

The governor vetoed Bill 4476 which would have increased the threshold for certain competitive bidding contracts for road projects.

Bill 4476 would have also created a cap for these projects.