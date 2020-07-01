Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs $880 Million Bill for COVID-19 Response Actions

The budget will assist Michigan in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, help small business weather the difficult economic conditions created by COVID-19, and ensure that workers who put themselves at risk on the frontlines are fairly compensated, including:

Wednesday, July 1, Governor Whitmer signed a bill which appropriates nearly $880 million in federal funding to support various COVID-19 response actions across the state.

“I was pleased to sign this bill to put more federal funding to work across our state,” said Governor Whitmer.

“Now, we need Congress to act later this month and provide additional aid to the states so that we can begin to address the budget shortfall in 2021.”