Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs $880 Million Bill for COVID-19 Response Actions
Wednesday, July 1, Governor Whitmer signed a bill which appropriates nearly $880 million in federal funding to support various COVID-19 response actions across the state.
The budget will assist Michigan in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, help small business weather the difficult economic conditions created by COVID-19, and ensure that workers who put themselves at risk on the frontlines are fairly compensated, including:
- A $2/hour increase for direct care workers;
- $125 million in grant funding to reduce the cost of child care for families;
- $100 million for hazard pay for local first responders and $200 million for local units of government;
- $100 million in small business restart grants;
- $60 million in rental assistance and eviction diversion;
- $25 million for wireless hotspots and enhanced connectivity;
- $18 million for health and safety grants for schools;
- $10 million in MIOSHA grants for protections to keep workers safe on the job;
- and $14 million for food banks and domestic violence shelters.
“I was pleased to sign this bill to put more federal funding to work across our state,” said Governor Whitmer.
“Now, we need Congress to act later this month and provide additional aid to the states so that we can begin to address the budget shortfall in 2021.”
The budget funds a $60 million eviction diversion program developed jointly by Governor Whitmer and the Supreme Court Administrative Office.
That program keeps renters in their homes by ensuring that landlords receive quick lump sum payments for back rent, while renters get a fresh start, and will be implemented in collaboration with local stakeholders and aid organizations.