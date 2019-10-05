Michigan Gets $2.6 Million in Settlement With Suboxone Maker

Michigan will receive roughly $2.6 Million as part of a multi-million-dollar settlement agreement.

Michigan and 32 other states made the deal with opioid addiction treatment drug manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser Group.

The settlement resolves allegations that Reckitt improperly marketed and promoted the drug suboxone.

The states allege that resulted in improper expenditures of state Medicaid funds.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says instead of helping combat the opioid crisis, Reckitt appears to have exploited it in an effort to bolster its bottom line.

Nessel added that most of Michigan’s settlement proceeds will be used to reimburse the state’s Medicaid programs.