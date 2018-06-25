Michigan Fugitive, Girlfriend Arrested in South Carolina After Man’s Murder

A Michigan fugitive has been arrested in South Carolina, accused of killing a man.

Erick Young and Stacie Rose were taken into custody after the alleged murder of Lawrence Gaugenbaugh.

Gaugenbaugh was a businessman in the Blythewood, South Caroline area and had been reported missing on June 13th.

According to the Richland County Sheriff, Gaugenbaugh was allowing Rose to stay at his house.

Deputies say that rose had also been letting Young stay at the house without Gaugenbaugh’s knowledge.

When he found out, Gaugenbaugh became angry and confronted Young, but was fatally strangled during a fight.

Officials say Young admitted to the murder and led them to the body.

He is now facing a murder charge as well as destruction of human remains and drug charges.

Young is also a fugitive out of Clare County, where authorities wanted him for probation violation.

At this point, extradition back to Michigan may be halted by the murder charge.

Rose, who is from Michigan herself, was charged with accessory after the face of murder and trespassing.