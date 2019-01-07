Michigan Family of Five Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash in Kentucky

No one survived after a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky slammed into the SUV of a Dearborn family.

The coroner’s office believes 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey was under the influence when he hit the Abbas family’s vehicle head-on and caused it to catch fire.

The family was identified as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.

They were traveling back to their home downstate after family vacation in Florida.

Services for the family began Sunday and will go into Tuesday according to the city of Dearborn, Michigan’s Instagram account.

Lexington police are still investigating the crash.