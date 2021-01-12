Michigan Extends Ban on Dining in

An update on last night’s dine in day.

Governor Whitmer is expected to extend Michigan’s partial shutdown.

The announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon during a news conference, and there are multiple routes that it could take.

The Governor could not extend it at all, thus dine in day is a go. She could also place in a curfew, like Ohio, to limit exposure.

The goal to reopen was to see a decline in covid-19 cases from November 18th to now. While there has been a decrease, it is unsure whether or not it is enough.

As of today the plan is to remain closed for 2 more weeks until February 2nd. We will continue to keep you updated as information comes in.