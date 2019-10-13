- Advertisement -
Michigan Drug Lord “White Boy Rick” Getting Early Release

Remington Hernandez Posted On October 13, 2019
Notorious Michigan drug lord “White Boy Rick” is getting an early release from a Florida prison.

Richard Wershe Jr., who was given the nickname White Boy Rick, is slated to get out in August of next year.

That is a year before he was scheduled to leave the prison, but it was expedited because of good behavior.

Wershe was in a Michigan prison for around 30 years for drug charges.

He did get parole two years ago but was then taken to Florida to serve out a sentence for a conviction involving a car-theft ring, according to The Detroit News.

Wershe came to prominence after serving as an FBI informant at the age of 14.

His testimony led to the conviction of multiple Detroit kingpins.

His life was detailed in a movie called “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey.

