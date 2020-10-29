Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Issues New COVID-19 Emergency Order with Stricter Guidelines for Restaurants, Gatherings

Thursday The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) revised and extended its epidemic order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Michigan continues to see a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Although most of the order is unchanged, new provisions target indoor gatherings where COVID has spread most rapidly.

“The only way to beat COVID is to act on what we’ve learned since March,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Wear masks. Keep six feet of distance. Wash hands. And avoid the indoor get-togethers where we have seen COVID explode.”

As part of the newly extended orders:

MDHHS reduces from 500 persons to 50 persons the maximum gathering size for indoor gatherings such as weddings, parties, and banquets which occur in nonresidential settings without fixed seating.

For bars, restaurants, and social events outside private homes, indoor party sizes at a single table are now restricted to six people.

“The orders that MDHHS has issued are centered on keeping the public safe and following best practices to reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “The alarming surge we are now seeing is exactly why we were so worried about the fall season. We must remain vigilant, so we prevent long-term health consequences and unnecessary deaths, and protect our hospital capacity and the health of our frontline health workers.”

“With a dramatic increase in the numbers of cases, number of inpatients in the Munson Healthcare system and increasing community spread, Director Gordon’s order provides much-needed clarity about how to control the pandemic in our community,” said Dr. Christine A. Nefcy, MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer, Munson Healthcare. “These measures are critical to ensuring our success in keeping our workforce healthy, our schools and businesses operational, and our community safe from this serious infectious disease.”

Traverse City Region Moves to Phase 4

Because cases are now at a high level statewide, the order treats all regions of the state the same.

The Traverse City region previously had fewer restrictions due to lower COVID-19 rates and has now been moved into Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start system, joining the rest of the state.

Stronger Recommendations for Indoor Social Gatherings Permitted Under the Epidemic Order

Alongside the rerelease of today’s order, MDHHS today published strong recommendations for indoor social gatherings, including at Thanksgiving. Because no one measure confers complete protection in a gathering, the guidance recommends that individuals take multiple steps together:

Get together outside whenever possible. You have up to 20 times higher risk of getting sick inside.

If you do get together inside, include no more than two households and 10 people.

Limit time inside together—greater duration is greater risk.

Wear a mask – take it off when you eat or drink, then put it back on.

Keep six feet apart as much as you can.

When possible, keep voices down; high volume can increase COVID transmission by 30 times

Wash hands regularly and try to not to share utensils.

New Measures to Enhance Enforcement

While continuing to focus on encouraging voluntary compliance with its Emergency Orders, MDHHS has also issued rules that set forth fines for violations of these epidemic orders:

Violations are punishable by a civil fine up to $1,000 and may also be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months or a fine of not more than $200, or both.

Failure to comply with orders may violate a business or professional’s licensure requirements or present a workplace safety violation.

Residents seeking to report violations should consult the COVID complaints page to find the appropriate department.

For general failures to wear a mask or physical distance, residents may call their local law enforcement’s non-emergency line.