Michigan Craft Beverage Council Now Accepting 2021 Research Grant Proposals

The Michigan Craft Beverage Council says it is now accepting 2021 Research Grant proposals with a maximum grant award of $40,000.

Proposals must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.

While any research topic will be accepted, the Council has identified priorities that will help direct the projects prioritized for funding.

Priorities include climate change impacts; crop quality analysis; new varieties for hops, fruit, barley, grain, or other agricultural inputs that are used in craft beverage production; and dissemination of research relevant to Michigan’s craft beverage supply chain to industry members or groups.

A full list of the MCBC’s research priorities and evaluation criteria are available online and can be found here.

All proposals will be reviewed by a Joint Evaluation Committee in December 2020 with funding decisions being finalized by the Council in January 2021.

Approved projects can commence in January 2021.

Proposals must be received via email at MDARD-CraftBev@Michigan.gov no later than 3:00 p.m. (EST) on October 19, 2020.

Proposals received after 3:00 p.m. will not be considered.

Interested in applying? Click here to view the application and grant guidelines, as well as past projects funded by the Council.

Additional communications concerning this Request for Proposals should be sent to MDARD-CraftBev@Michigan.gov.