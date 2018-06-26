Michigan Court of Appeals Will Hear Cadillac Junction Case

The Michigan Court of Appeals has announced that they will hear the ongoing legal battle over the Cadillac Junction.

The court confirmed that it will look at the City of Cadillac’s request to overturn a ruling by the Wexford County Circuit Court.

In October of 2017, Judge William Fagerman concluded that the ‘Cadillac Junction’ land belonged to Haring Township.

The City of Cadillac wants the Court of Appeals to strike down Fagerman’s ruling because it didn’t address whether or not the townships’ transfer agreement was valid.

According to a spokesman for the Michigan Supreme Court, the City of Cadillac now has until August 6th to submit their briefing, but can get an extension.

Once complete, the court will likely hear the case in Spring of 2019.