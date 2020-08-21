Michigan Court of Appeals Rules Gov. Whitmer Has Authority to Use Emergency Pandemic Powers

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Gov. Gretchen Whimer in a Republican-led lawsuit challenging her authority during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 for Whitmer, in the lawsuit that challenged her emergency authority in Michigan’s handling of the pandemic.

“The Court of Appeals handed the governor a complete and decisive win in her efforts to protect the people of Michigan from this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. This decision recognizes that the Governor’s actions to save lives are lawful and her orders remain in place.,” said a spokesperson from the governor’s office.

Michigan first activated its state of emergency operations back in February, and since then governor has extended the state of emergency multiple times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is currently set to continue through September 4, although Whitmer has said it will likely be extended for as long as the coronavirus is prevalent in the state.