Michigan Continues Mosquito Spraying To Tackle Triple-E

Remington Hernandez Posted On October 6, 2019
Michigan is continuing aerial spray treatments to stave off the deadly toll of eastern equine encephalitis.

That effort went forward for a fifth night Saturday, extending across multiple counties, including Montcalm locally.

Over 365,000 acres have been treated so far

The increased efforts to tackle Tripel-E come as the nationwide death toll has risen.

Triple-E is a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

The CDC says there are usually just five to 10 human cases reported in the U.S. annually, with roughly 30 percent resulting in death.

Officials report at least 31 cases across the country.

