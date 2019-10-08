Michigan Completes Aerial Treatment in “Triple E” Fight

Continuing coverage now on the fight against the deadly “Triple E”…

The state, announcing it has finished aerial treatments intended to combat the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, targeting its mosquito carriers.

In all, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services treated 14 at-risk counties including several in our viewing area, totaling 557-thousand acres.

According to health officials — in one year, we have seen more human cases of Triple E than in the entirety of the last decade.

The illness — confirmed now in ten people with four fatalities.