Michigan Brewers Guild Cancels U.P. Fall Beer Festival Scheduled for September 12 in Marquette

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper Peninsula Fall Beer Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 12 in Marquette and hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild, is being cancelled.

This is the 3rd of 5 festivals the Guild has had to cancel this year, the others include the Spring Festival in Traverse City and the Summer Festival in Ypsilanti.

“We are disappointed that we will once again be unable to gather and celebrate local beer with friends and family, but it is for their safety and that of our communities that we made this decision,” says Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director. “We look forward to next year’s U.P. Fall Beer Festival on September 11, 2021.”

July is Michigan Beer Month , so if you’re of age, enjoy a pint at your local brewery in a safe and socially distanced manner, grab a growler to go, or pick up a six-pack from your local shop.

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”