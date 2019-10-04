Michigan Becomes Latest State With Vaping-Related Death

Michigan is the latest state to report a death from a lung injury that could be tied to vaping.

It’s the first possible vaping-related death in our state, which was the first to set in motion a ban on flavored vaping products.

The death was reported to officials on Wednesday and brings the number of vaping related deaths in the U.S. to 21.

Health officials are encouraging residents to immediately stop vaping until a cause of the deaths has been found.

It is not known what is making people sick or what products the cases are limited to.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting 1,080 probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes.