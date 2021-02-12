Michigan Attorney General Sends Out A Warning Against New Credit Card Scams
Posted On February 12, 2021
The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is now warning consumers of a new scam that has been reported at least once.
The scammer reportedly insisted that a new Michigan law has been passed which dissolves credit card debt as long as the credit card number, expiration date, security code, and zip code are provided.
Nessel is urging anyone who receives this call to immediately hang up.
Scammers tend to reuse the same approach, remember when you get a call if they make:
- Urgent or secret requests
- Believable stories or connections
- Requests for financial or other personal information
- Unusual payment types, such as wire transfers or gift cards
- And an offer too good to be true
They may be a scammer.