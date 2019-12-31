Michigan Attorney General Says Law is Affecting Fight on Ongoing Opioid Epidemic

Attorney General Nessel says, lawmakers should revisit Michigan’s law that shields drugmakers from product liability lawsuits.

Nessel says that Schuette’s Big Pharma Immunity Law from 1995 has “absolutely” affected her strategy to seek damages for the painkiller addiction in the opioid epidemic.

Just last week her office sued 4 major opioid distributors under a law aimed at illegal drug dealers.

Nessel believes Michigan’s protection for the pharmaceutical industry, is the toughest law in the country, and that Michigan is the only state in the nation that faces this issue.

She says the law has hurt state residents and that she can not think of any good reason for the law to remain on the books the way it currently is written.