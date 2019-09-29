Michigan Attorney General Joins Endangered Species Act Lawsuit

Attorney General Dana Nessel has signed onto a lawsuit aimed at the Trump administration’s Endangered Species Act rollbacks.

Nessel is joining 17 other attorney generals and the city of New York on the suit.

Michigan is home to over two dozen species currently classified as threatened or endangered.

Nessel argues that the government’s decision undermines the key requirements and purpose of the Endangered Species Act.

According to the attorney general, we must preserve habitats to “ensure that if the endangered species are not already here, there is a safe haven waiting for them.”

The Endangered Species Act was enacted in 1973, to “to halt and reverse the trend toward species extinction.”

Nessel says the trump administration’s rules would dramatically weaken current protections, putting the species and their habitats at risk of extinction.